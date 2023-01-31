The appointments will be made by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), Thérèsa Coffey MP, this spring.

Members of the National Park are responsible for big decisions regarding the management and future of the North York Moors, including planning applications, conservation projects, grant schemes and encouraging diverse engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also act as ambassadors for the North York Moors, influencing and working collaboratively with a wide range of stakeholders.

Fryuupdale, in the North York Moors National Park. picture: Paul Kent.

Candidates will need to be passionate and committed individuals with an awareness of the issues affecting National Parks and an understanding of their statutory purposes.

Defra is particularly keen to hear from individuals who wish to respond to the challenge of widening access to National Parks.

Jim Bailey, Chairman of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: "National Parks are extra special places for nature and biodiversity, but they are also living working environments with local communities and a rich cultural heritage.

“We must serve the needs of this beautiful landscape, alongside the needs of the visitors who come to enjoy the area, so that our National Park can be of service to the nation.

"As a board we aim to make the best possible decisions regarding the direction of the National Park Authority, ensuring that money is well spent and always with great consideration for future generations.”

Five of the authority’s 20 members are appointed by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four are selected by parish councils, and the remaining 11 are drawn from the local authorities within the North York Moors.

The position is unsalaried, although an allowance and expenses are provided.

Members are asked to commit between two and three days a month to authority work

Recruitment closes at noon on Monday 20 February, with final interviews to be held at the end of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad