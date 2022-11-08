North Yorkshire firefighters called to attend two separate car fires in Malton

The crew were first called at 5.20pm to reports that smoke had been seen issuing from a Citroen Berlingo at Newbiggin, Malton.

Although the vehicle wasn’t on fire there was an oil leak causing a hazard to the highway.

Fire crews used drizit pads to soak up as much of the oil as possible before leaving the incident in the hands of Highways.

Malton fire crew attended two incidents involving vehicles on Monday evening. pic Richard Ponter

Later in the evening, at 11.00pm, Malton fire crew were mobilised after a number of calls were received in fire control to reports of a car on fire on the A64 at Huttons Ambo.

The fire, to a VW Golf, had started in the engine compartment and spread causing approx 85% fire damage to the vehicle.