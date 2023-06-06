North Yorkshire Police in urgent appeal to find missing 50-year-old man from Pickering
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Pickering man who has been reported missing from home.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Edward James Fisher, aged 50, from Castle Road, was last seen at 1pm on Tuesday June 6.
Enquiries and searches are ongoing in and around the Pickering area to locate him.
Edward is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, stocky build, receding hair, and he was wearing black shorts, dark grey top, black socks and trainers.
If you have seen Edward or someone matching his description since 1pm today (June 6), please dial 999 and pass the information to North Yorkshire Police quoting reference NYP-06062023-0309.