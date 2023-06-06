News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Police in urgent appeal to find missing 50-year-old man from Pickering

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Pickering man who has been reported missing from home.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read

Edward James Fisher, aged 50, from Castle Road, was last seen at 1pm on Tuesday June 6.

Enquiries and searches are ongoing in and around the Pickering area to locate him.

Edward is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, stocky build, receding hair, and he was wearing black shorts, dark grey top, black socks and trainers.

Edward Fisher.Edward Fisher.
Edward Fisher.
If you have seen Edward or someone matching his description since 1pm today (June 6), please dial 999 and pass the information to North Yorkshire Police quoting reference NYP-06062023-0309.

