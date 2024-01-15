North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an altercation in a Whitby bar.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday December 23 at JK’s Bar on Wellington Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident number 12230243190.