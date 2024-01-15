News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Police probe altercation in Whitby's JK's Bar

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an altercation in a Whitby bar.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Jan 2024, 11:38 GMT
The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday December 23 at JK’s Bar on Wellington Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident number 12230243190.

JK’s Bar has since closed voluntarily as it was facing a possible loss of its licence, with the owners in the process of selling the business.

