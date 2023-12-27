North Yorkshire Police releases CCTV image after clothes stolen from shop in Filey
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a shop theft in Filey.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A middle-aged woman entered the town’s Shoe Boutique in the town and took some items of clothing without paying, then later returned and bought a further item.
They are urging anyone who recognises her, or has any information about the incident, which happened on Tuesday December 12, to email [email protected] – you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Colin Irvine 1223.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230235559.