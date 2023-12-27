North Yorkshire Police releases CCTV image after clothes stolen from shop in Filey

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a shop theft in Filey.

A middle-aged woman entered the town’s Shoe Boutique in the town and took some items of clothing without paying, then later returned and bought a further item.

Police have issued CCTV images of a woman they believe may be able to help with enquiries.

They are urging anyone who recognises her, or has any information about the incident, which happened on Tuesday December 12, to email [email protected] – you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Colin Irvine 1223.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.