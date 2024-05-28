North Yorkshire Police searching for missing 74-year-old man
Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man.
Eric Beadneall has been missing from his York home since the early hours of May 27 and police believe he may be in York city centre, but has previously travelled by bus to the Whitby area.
He is white, 5ft 4ins tall with brown hair that is greying, stubble and wears rectangular glasses.
He walks hunched over and shuffles and was last seen wearing a woollen hat, brown jacket, jeans and black trainers.
Anyone with any information that could help the search, is asked to call police immediately on 101 and provide reference number 12240093266.
