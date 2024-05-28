Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man.

Eric Beadneall has been missing from his York home since the early hours of May 27 and police believe he may be in York city centre, but has previously travelled by bus to the Whitby area.

He is white, 5ft 4ins tall with brown hair that is greying, stubble and wears rectangular glasses.

He walks hunched over and shuffles and was last seen wearing a woollen hat, brown jacket, jeans and black trainers.