North Yorkshire Police to run ‘Stay Safe Friday’ tweetathon

On one of its busiest nights of the year, North Yorkshire Police will be tweeting and posting every incident that is reported to its Force Control Room.

Between noon on Friday (Dec 21) to 6am on Saturday (Dec 22), the Corporate Communications Team will be sharing information about every incident called into police, to give the public an insight in to the types of incidents that police deal with on the last Friday before Christmas – also known as ‘Black eye Friday’.

Speaking about the tweetathon, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine said: “Traditionally, the last Friday before Christmas is always one of the busiest days of the year for the police and we expect this year to be no different.

“By running the tweetathon over this period, we hope to provide the public with a ‘behind the scenes’ view of policing.

“Sharing this information allows the public to understand the sheer number of incidents called in to us, the nature of the calls and how we prioritise and respond to them.

“We also hope that by being open and transparent, it reassures the public that we are here 24/7 to keep them safe, all year round.

“In the run-up to Friday, we’ll be sharing some top tips on how to stay safe on a night out. Of course, we don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun, we want people to have a good time, but we also want to ensure they get home safely to enjoy a happy and peaceful Christmas with their families and friends.”

This is the second tweetathon that the force has run this year.

Due to one of the busiest summers on record, on August 3 the force tweeted details of every call received within a 24-hour period to their @NYorksPolice account using the hashtag #NYP247. Incidents ranged from a report of tractor racing to reports of burglary and sexual assault.

However, this time the force will not only be sharing events across their Twitter account, but also opening up the event to their Facebook audience.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Irvine added: “We’re looking forward to bringing our Facebook followers into the event, so they can also follow the activity and get a flavour of policing.

“Those who call 999 while the tweetathon is ongoing can rest assured that no information which would identify them will be shared.

“We’ll simply be sharing the nature of the incident and our response to it.

“We hope the public will find the tweetathon interesting, eye opening and reassuring.”

To follow the tweetathon, follow North Yorkshire Police on Twitter @NYorksPolice or on Facebook – www.Facebook.com/NorthYorkshirePolice – or search for the hashtag #NYPSSF between noon on Friday and 6am Saturday morning.