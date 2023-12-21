North Yorkshire Police update on life-size 'skeleton' stolen from Whitby pub
North Yorkshire Police have given an update on the Whitby ‘skeleton’ theft which took place from a pub in the town on October 31.
Earlier this month, police posted CCTV stills of two people they wanted to speak to after the life-size model skeleton was stolen from a pub on Church Street.
Police said: “With your help, we have identified them.
"Our enquiries into the theft are ongoing.”