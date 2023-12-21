News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

North Yorkshire Police update on life-size 'skeleton' stolen from Whitby pub

North Yorkshire Police have given an update on the Whitby ‘skeleton’ theft which took place from a pub in the town on October 31.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Earlier this month, police posted CCTV stills of two people they wanted to speak to after the life-size model skeleton was stolen from a pub on Church Street.

Police said: “With your help, we have identified them.

"Our enquiries into the theft are ongoing.”

Related topics:North Yorkshire PolicePoliceWhitbyCCTV