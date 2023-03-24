The Aurora Borealis was captured by Alex Hird around midnight in his garden in Little Barugh.

The colours were easily visible to the naked eye and even using a phone camera picked up incredible detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lights appeared in the middle of a period of significant solar activity, with more lights forecast for tonight (Friday March 24).

Aurora in Little Barugh

Keen photographers are advised to head out to a dark patch of sky with a clear view North - clouds permitting, of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora in Little Barugh