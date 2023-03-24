News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
3 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Northern Lights make spectacular appearance over Pickering

The Northern Lights made a spectacular appearance over Pickering last night.

By Alex HirdContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:20 GMT

The Aurora Borealis was captured by Alex Hird around midnight in his garden in Little Barugh.

The colours were easily visible to the naked eye and even using a phone camera picked up incredible detail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lights appeared in the middle of a period of significant solar activity, with more lights forecast for tonight (Friday March 24).

Aurora in Little Barugh
Aurora in Little Barugh
Aurora in Little Barugh
Most Popular

Keen photographers are advised to head out to a dark patch of sky with a clear view North - clouds permitting, of course.

Read More
WATCH: This is the stunning moment when the Northern Lights shone above the Scar...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Aurora in Little Barugh
Aurora in Little Barugh
Aurora in Little Barugh
Aurora in Little Barugh
Aurora in Little Barugh
Aurora in Little Barugh
PickeringNorth