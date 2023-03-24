Northern Lights make spectacular appearance over Pickering
The Northern Lights made a spectacular appearance over Pickering last night.
By Alex HirdContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:20 GMT
The Aurora Borealis was captured by Alex Hird around midnight in his garden in Little Barugh.
The colours were easily visible to the naked eye and even using a phone camera picked up incredible detail.
The lights appeared in the middle of a period of significant solar activity, with more lights forecast for tonight (Friday March 24).
Keen photographers are advised to head out to a dark patch of sky with a clear view North - clouds permitting, of course.