Norton crash: Man killed in motorbike collision on rural road near Malton

North Yorkshire Police said the crash on Beverley Road, Norton, close to the junction with Dairy Way, happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday August 14.
Officers said the crash involved one Suzuki motorbike, which was travelling towards North Grimston when it left the road.
The motorbike rider suffered “serious” injuries and sadly died at the scene, a police statement said.
Officers thanked members of the public who assisted with first aid and performed CPR until the arrival of paramedics.
North Yorkshire Police are now urging any witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the biker just before the fatal crash, or of the incident, to come forward.
Anyone with information should email TC 1255 Jack Dodsworth at [email protected] and quote police reference number 12220144474.