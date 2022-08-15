Norton crash: Man killed in motorbike collision on rural road near Malton

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said the crash on Beverley Road, Norton, close to the junction with Dairy Way, happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday August 14.

Officers said the crash involved one Suzuki motorbike, which was travelling towards North Grimston when it left the road.

The motorbike rider suffered “serious” injuries and sadly died at the scene, a police statement said.

North Yorkshire Police said a man sadly died at the scene of the crash. (Photo: Google Maps)

Officers thanked members of the public who assisted with first aid and performed CPR until the arrival of paramedics.

North Yorkshire Police are now urging any witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the biker just before the fatal crash, or of the incident, to come forward.