'Numerous calls' received after potato lorry catches fire near Rillington, Scarborough

Fire crews were called to a wheel fire in Rillington pn Monday morning

The fire occurred at 8.49am on Scarborough Road, Rillington

The fire affected wheel became detached from the vehicle and also caused fire damage to the air suspension tank and axle.

Dry powder extinguishers were used by members of the public prior to the fire service arrival.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and advice was given to owner of HGV.