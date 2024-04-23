'Numerous calls' received after potato lorry catches fire near Rillington, Scarborough

Fire Control received numerous calls on Monday morning after the wheel of a HGV carrying a load of potatoes caught fire.
By Louise French
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 09:14 BST
Fire crews were called to a wheel fire in Rillington pn Monday morningFire crews were called to a wheel fire in Rillington pn Monday morning
The fire occurred at 8.49am on Scarborough Road, Rillington

The fire affected wheel became detached from the vehicle and also caused fire damage to the air suspension tank and axle.

Dry powder extinguishers were used by members of the public prior to the fire service arrival.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and advice was given to owner of HGV.

The cause of the fire is thought to have been overheated bearings.

