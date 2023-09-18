News you can trust since 1882
Off-road motorcycle seized in Eastfield, Scarborough, after being seen 'ridden in anti-social manner

An off-road motorcycle has been seized at Eastfield, Scarborough, following reports that it was being ridden in an anti-social manner.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
The Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing team responded to reports of the incident around the area of Overdale, Eastfield, on the afternoon of Friday September 15.

A red off-road motorcycle was located on Caymer Road and a member of the public told officers that they had just missed the two individuals who had been riding it.

Enquiries at the scene identified a rider of the off-road motorcycle and it was seized, the rider will be dealt with for numerous driving offences.

A red off-road motorcycle was located on Caymer Road.
The Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team are encouraging members of the public to continue to report anti-social riding of off-road motorcycles.

The Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing team have noticed an increase in the use of off-road motorcycles and say they will continue to target the individuals who think it’s acceptable to use them without the correct documents in place.

