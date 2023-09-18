Off-road motorcycle seized in Eastfield, Scarborough, after being seen 'ridden in anti-social manner
The Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing team responded to reports of the incident around the area of Overdale, Eastfield, on the afternoon of Friday September 15.
A red off-road motorcycle was located on Caymer Road and a member of the public told officers that they had just missed the two individuals who had been riding it.
Enquiries at the scene identified a rider of the off-road motorcycle and it was seized, the rider will be dealt with for numerous driving offences.
The Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team are encouraging members of the public to continue to report anti-social riding of off-road motorcycles.
The Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing team have noticed an increase in the use of off-road motorcycles and say they will continue to target the individuals who think it’s acceptable to use them without the correct documents in place.