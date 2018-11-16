One in and one out at Scarborough Athletic

It has been a busy day on the transfer front for Scarborough Athletic, with one player signing up and one departing.

Midfielder Leon Scott has gone through the exit door, while coming the other way is striker Declan Bacon.

Bacon earned a move to National League North side Alfreton in the summer after bagging 45 goals for Bottesford in the NCEL Premier last term.

He has initially joined Boro on loan from the Derbyshire outfit and will slot straight into Steve Kittrick's squad for tomorrow's home game against Marine.

Departing Scott signed for Boro in the summer, but he failed to make an impression at the Flamingo Land Stadium. His deal has been cancelled by mutual consent.

Boss Kittrick said: "Declan is a great signing for us.

"He scored 45 goals in a mid-table NCEL Premier team, which earned him a move to Alfreton.

"He has scored a couple of goals for them this season, but at the moment he isn't in Billy Heath's plans."

On Scott he added: "Things haven't worked out for Leon, which is just football. We have cancelled his deal by mutual consent and we move on from there."