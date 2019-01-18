Open Air Theatre - some of the biggest music acts who have been to the Scarborough venue so far

It is fast becoming one of the best music venues in Yorkshire - attracting a string of big names every year.

Here's a look back at 23 of the acts who have taken to the stage so far - and there is Kylie Minogue already lined up for 2019, and more announcements on the way soon.

Two great voices were united on stage in Scarborough as part of their UK tour.

The band was nominated for four Brit Awards at the 2014 ceremony, winning the British Breakthrough Act.

Perhaps the biggest name of all to appear at the venue, her appearance really put Scarborough on the international music map in 2018.

Everything I Do, I Do It For You spent 16 weeks at number one in the UK in 1991.

A British music icon, with a catalogue of hits that everybody knows, including Candle In the Wind, Rocket Man and Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting.

The former Neighbours star had a pop career in the late 1980s.

She is first British female solo artist to have seven number one singles in the UK Singles Chart.

One of Yorkshire's most popular bands, thanks to flamboyant frontman Ricky Wilson.

Another huge star who visited the Yorkshire coast and kept the audience entertained 'all night long' with his music.