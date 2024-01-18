Open day at Filey retirement community to show 'what life should be like after 60'

A retirement living community in Filey, built with a full and varied lifestyle in mind, is opening its doors to encourage visitors to experience what life after 60 can – and should – be like.

On Wednesday January 31, McCarthy Stone will host an exclusive open day for its retirement living development, Brigg Courton Chantry Gardens, showcasing the wealth of facilities and services designed to provide both comfortable and practical living.

During the event, people will have the chance to take a guided tour of the remaining retirement properties on offer, which include a one-bedroom apartment available to buy exclusively through the Shared Ownership scheme, and a small selection of retirement rentals.

The event is on between 11am and 3pm, and those who wish to attend should book in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Brigg Court, Filey

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “Perfect for those looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle in a beautiful coastal town, Brigg Court has been designed with independence and community at its heart.

“Our Open Day is a fantastic opportunity for people to experience this for themselves and discover how they could get more out of their retirement.

“We understand buying a new home is always a big decision, which is why we want to ensure every prospective homeowner has as much information and support as possible.

"We’re anticipating high demand for our remaining retirement homes, so would like to encourage anyone interested to contact our team as soon as possible.”

Set in private grounds away from the hustle and bustle, Brigg Court features a mix of one and two-bedroom retirement apartments, along with state-of-the-art facilities to encourage homeowners to live their retirement to the full.

On-site amenities include a stylish communal lounge for regular social activities and stunning landscaped gardens to enjoy the great outdoors.

There’s also a guest suite, where friends and family can stay overnight.

Please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/brigg-court to discover more about Retirement Living at Brigg Courtor reserve a place at the upcoming Open Day.

Shared ownership prices are subject to availability.