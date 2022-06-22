Bridlington in focus – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

This excellent photograph, taken by Aled Jones, features the breakers along Bridlington’s north beach.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Glyn Machen framed this wonderful image of Bridlington Bay looking out above the town’s houses.

Aled Jones focuses on a classic sunrise above the waves to create this lovely photograph.

Glyn Machen snapped this scene at Fraisthorpe.

Shelagh E Wallace sent in this image taken at Danes Dyke.

This image of the ‘Drinking Dinosaur’ was sent in by Shelagh E Wallace.

This moody image of the coastline was captured by Gary Sollitt.

Alan Flynn’s superb beachscape image showcase the action during the Race the Waves event.