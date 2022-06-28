Bridlington in focus – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

Chris Jinks took this outstanding image at Bridlingon Links during the Summer Solstice.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

This image, by Aled Jones, focuses on the Three Brothers coble just outside Bridlington harbour.

Carol Jackson’s photograph features a scene from the Race the Waves event last month.

This Flamborough North Landing photo was sent in by Shelagh E Wallace.

Aled Jones snapped this stranded yacht on the beach.

This photo showing choppy waves was taken by Brigid Hutchinson.

Aled Jones uses the chalets to create this unusual picture.

John Shentall captured this wonderful scene at Flamborough’s North Landing.