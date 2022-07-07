Bridlington in focus – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

A profusion of colours in Bridlington harbour was captured by Aled Jones.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

This superb sunrise above Bridlington Bay was framed by Aled Jones.

The Puffins Galore! sculpture on Bridlington’s southside is the focus of Leeds visitor Paul Walker.

The Puffins Galore! statue outside tha Spa was snapped by Brigid Hutchinson.

Shelagh E Wallace sent in this image of the seals at Flamborough.

Shelagh E Wallace uses the Burton Agnes pond to good effect.

This photo, overlooking the harbour, was sent in by Alan Ross.

Alan Flynn features the action from the Race the Waves event on Bridlington’s south beach.