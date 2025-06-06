The story remains an outstanding example of the teaching of compassion in the New Testament.

This week’s words are by the Rev Margaret Kirk, of Flowergate Unitarian Chapel.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the Prime Minister’s remark about “an island of strangers”, the poet Michael Rosen wrote a poem describing his time in hospital when he had covid.

He describes the caring of nurses: people to sedate him as he lay in bed, wash and feed him, hold his hand and reassure him, teach him to walk again with a stick and without one. The poem ends with lines describing his carers as ‘all people on this “island of strangers” from China, Jamaica, Brazil, Ireland, India, USA, Nigeria and Greece’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It brought to mind one of the most powerful stories in the New Testament. The story told by Jesus when he is asked by a lawyer to define who is his neighbour, and in reply Jesus tells the story of how a stranger goes to the assistance of a man who is badly beaten and robbed as he is travelling.

Two men pass by – a priest and a Levite, both holy men of the Israelite community. They leave the traveller lying on the ground, severely injured, without going to his aid.

The stranger who came to his assistance was from the land nearby called Samaria, which is now referred to as the West Bank. Samaritans were descendants from the tribes of Israel, reviled and rejected because of not adhering to the rules and obligations of strict Jewish codes of behaviour.

But in the story Jesus recognises the Samaritan’s humanity and shows it in contrast to the lack of humanity revealed by the other two passers-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Samaritan is moved with pity; he bandages the man’s wounds, places him on his own donkey and takes him to an inn where he not only looks after him but pays the innkeeper to do the same until he returns.

The story remains an outstanding example of the teaching of compassion in the New Testament.

Jesus asks the lawyer, “Which of these three was a neighbour to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?” He replies, “The one who showed him mercy”. Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise”.