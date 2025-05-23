Kerry Carruthers, head of engagement at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Kerry Carruthers, head of engagement at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, shares the new Sponsor a Seat campaign and how supporters can have a lasting legacy at the heritage railway.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is proud to unveil its latest fundraising initiative, the Sponsor a Seat campaign, to invite supporters to become a part of living railway history while directly helping to fund the preservation of Britain’s heritage carriages.

Through this exciting new scheme, individuals can sponsor a seat in one of the railway’s much-loved Mark 1 carriages – ex-British Railways coaches that continue to play a vital role in our daily services.

Every penny raised through the campaign will go directly towards vital conservation work in our carriage and wagon works, where skilled craftspeople blend traditional techniques with modern innovations to lovingly restore these historic coaches. With your support, we can ensure they continue to carry passengers through the stunning North York Moors National Park for generations to come.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches a new fundraising initiative.

However, this campaign is about so much more than just installing a plaque. It’s an opportunity for our passengers and supporters to forge a personal connection with our heritage, to play a real part in securing the future of the railway, and to celebrate their own special memories. Whether you want to honour a loved one, commemorate a milestone, or simply show your love for the railway, sponsoring a seat leaves a lasting legacy on one of Britain’s most iconic heritage railways.

For a donation starting from just £300 per year, sponsors will receive a beautifully crafted brass plaque, engraved with their chosen name and a heartfelt message selected from a curated list. The plaque will be carefully mounted on the back of a seat in one of our accessible carriages – numbers 4597, 5001 or 3805 – all of which have their own rich histories. In addition to the plaque, each sponsor will receive a commemorative certificate and a photograph of their plaque in situ.

While we can’t guarantee specific seat positions (such as window or aisle seats), our team will do their best to accommodate preferences where possible. And for those who wish to make an even greater impact, multiple-seat sponsorships and bespoke packages are available on request.

We’re incredibly excited to offer this chance for our supporters to make history with us, and we’re deeply grateful for the ongoing enthusiasm and generosity that keeps our railway steaming ahead.

Find out more and sponsor a seat at www.nymr.co.uk/sponsoraseat.