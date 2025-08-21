Mad Alice’s Ghost Train brings gothic twist to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Charlotte Hawes, events and guest experience manager, North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Charlotte Hawes, events and guest experience manager at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, shares more about the spine-tingling event.

Whitby is well known for its windswept cliffs and literary links and continues to attract lovers of all things gothic. This year, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway is embracing that darkness with a brand-new event designed to send shivers down your spine… Mad Alice’s Ghost Train.

On October 19, October 26 and November 2 we’re inviting brave souls to climb aboard a ghostly heritage train for a journey into the supernatural heart of the moors. This immersive experience is led by the infamous Mad Alice of The Bloody Tour of York, she’s well-versed in eerie tales.

Visitors can step aboard if they dare and journey through darkness from Pickering to Levisham and back, encountering live actors and spooky tales, including learning about the mysterious ghosts that

still haunt the carriages and stations.

The event includes live storytelling from Mad Alice, supernatural folklore from across the moors, and a dramatic retelling of The Signalman by Charles Dickens – a ghost story inspired by a deadly train

crash the author witnessed firsthand.

The setting couldn’t be more atmospheric. With carriages that echo with stories from over a century of travel, and moorland shrouded in mystery, the railway offers the perfect backdrop for an evening

of ghostly entertainment.

Guests aged 18+ will receive a mini Mad Alice York Gin and Tonic, courtesy of York Gin – with soft drink options also available.

We’re incredibly excited to launch Mad Alice’s Ghost Train – it’s unlike anything we’ve done before.

Combining gothic storytelling, the unique setting of our historic railway, and the legends of the moors creates something truly special. It’s a chance to see the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in a whole new light.

If you’re looking for something truly different to do this autumn, a thrilling evening that blends theatre, folklore and the uncanny, this is an event for you.

As Mad Alice herself said: “I’m looking forward to bringing these stories to life on the historic railway on the beautiful North York Moors where myths and legends interweave with the landscape. There are some great ghost stories to be told and this will be the perfect setting”.

She added: “I expect the real ghosts of the carriages may even put their own spin on the night’s events... anything can happen.

If that’s the case, we do have some gin from York Gin to steady your nerves!”

The services depart from Pickering Station at 6.15pm or 8pm, and tickets are £40 per adult or £35 for under 18s, minimum age 14. Early bird discounts available for a limited time.

For more information and to book visit www.nymr.co.uk/ghosttrain – if you dare.