Alison Hume, MP for Scarborough and Whitby.

Welcome to my May column, where I have the opportunity to update readers about the work I’ve been doing on behalf of my Scarborough and Whitby constituents.

One of the campaigns I’ve been working on is the issue of smart meters, which don’t work – they are also known as ‘dumb meters’. It’s a particular issue in the Esk Valley for villages like Sleights, but affects all areas where the topography doesn’t work with the longer-range radio frequencies suppliers have been forced to use, rather than cellular data.

Following a ‘Smart Meter Summit’ in Westminster which brought together the Data Communication Company, suppliers, stakeholders and affected constituents, I am pleased to report that progress has been made and I hope to be able to update readers next month.

“Things that don’t work” take up a lot of my inbox, so it was a joy to be asked to cut the ribbon for the brand new lift at WHISH – the dynamic parent-led charity for families with children with a disability, SEND or Hidden Impairment – based at St Hilda’s Community Hub. They support 118 families and 228 children. The new lift, which cost £60,000, will make the building fully accessible and enable the charity to rent out their sensory room to help within their income.

The underfunded state of special educational needs provision in our schools was brought home to me on a recent visit to Springhead Sixth Form in Scarborough. Part of a two site special school, Springhead is an outstanding school where it’s clear that the accommodation staff and students are housed in is far less impressive.

In 2017, Springhead School moved its sixth form onto the former Graham Lower School site due to mounting pressure over the number of places required. I was told that they have run out of space again and also can’t accommodate all the applications they receive from local families.

Part of the site will be demolished to make way for the new Scalby School. I find it hard to believe that North Yorkshire Council and the Department of Education are planning to demolish buildings around Springhead Sixth Form, but leave their buildings and other blocks untouched. Surely this is a once in a lifetime chance to build a brand new secondary school as well as a brand new special school on the same site?

On a brighter note, I enjoyed breakfast at the fantastic Fylingdales CofE Primary School which is one of the early adopters of the government’s new free breakfast clubs. The children told me how much they enjoyed the club, which allows parents to drop them off half an hour early. If you think it is just cereal and toast on offer – think again – I enjoyed overnight oats and a fresh fruit kebab!

Thank you for reading my column. Enjoy the sunshine while you can.