The North Yorkshire Moors Railway looks forward to an unforgettable summer

Sophie Packman, marketing campaigns lead at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, looks ahead to an unforgettable summer.

As the summer sun stretches across the North York Moors, there’s a real sense of excitement in the air. After a vibrant spring season, including the hugely popular visit from Paddington™ and a thrilling four-day diesel gala, we’re now ready to give summer a warm welcome.

Our seven-day peak timetable runs throughout July and August; one of the most special times of the year as families come together to make lifelong memories.

Behind the scenes, we’ve been working hard to ensure everything runs smoothly – from track maintenance and carriage restoration to planning events and enhancing the visitor experience.

This summer, our much-loved North Yorkshire Pullman returns, offering hearty Yorkshire meals aboard beautifully restored dining carriages. For some new flavour, we’re launching our new Pullman Curry Train, serving delicious curries for a spicy twist on the classic railway dining experience.

We’re proud to bring history to life through our growing Station Stories app, now featuring Pickering Station. With around 3,000 downloads, the app offers an engaging hotspot tour, an audio guide, and two fun games, Feed the Engine and Rub to Reveal, helping visitors and non-visitors explore the past in new and exciting ways.

We’re looking forward to the summer holidays and also bringing joy to both ends of our line (and throughout of course!), with pixie-themed activities and swashbuckling fun to coincide with Whitby Pirate Weekend.

This summer also marks a particularly special celebration for railways across the country, with Railway 200. Marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway in the UK, we’re hosting activities including the 200 Mile Challenge, 200 Trail, and the Railway 200 Writing and Art Competition. Whether it’s a steam-filled sketch, a poem about a train journey, or a short story inspired by our heritage railway, we can’t wait to see the creativity it sparks for our visitors.

Of course, summer is also a time when we see generations of families travelling together, often recreating cherished childhood memories, or introducing little ones to the thrill of heritage steam and diesel travel for the first time. There’s something so heartwarming about watching children wave at passing trains or hearing the stories of returning visitors who’ve been coming to the railway for decades.

All of this is only possible thanks to our incredible volunteers, staff and supporters. Every role, from driving engines to serving tea, helps create the magic that keeps people coming back. Here’s to a summer filled with memories, sunshine and smiles.

Find out more and book via www.nymr.co.uk/book-tickets.