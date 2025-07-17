Two more fantastic images from Kirkbymoorside Camera Club
This week’s images are from Kirkbymoorside Camera Club members Colin Dilcock and Barrie Tuck.
Colin Dilcock’s photo shows football action between Kirkdale Utd FC of Nawton, Beadlam, and Rosedale FC.
Member Barrie Tuck captured this image of one of the war memorials at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire, which “contains many beautiful and poignant monuments”. If you would like to know more about the club or to join one of the meetings email [email protected] or visit the website at www.kirkbymoorside-camera-club.co.uk.
