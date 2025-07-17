Two more fantastic images from Kirkbymoorside Camera Club

This week’s images are from Kirkbymoorside Camera Club members Colin Dilcock and Barrie Tuck.

Member Barrie Tuck captured this image of one of the war memorials at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire, which “contains many beautiful and poignant monuments”. If you would like to know more about the club or to join one of the meetings email [email protected] or visit the website at www.kirkbymoorside-camera-club.co.uk.