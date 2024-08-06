Debate: Have holidays abroad become too expensive or is a foreign trip still worth the price?

Two-thirds of Brits (66 per cent) are struggling to afford the price of a foreign holiday this year and are instead turning to UK getaways over the summer, according to new research revealed by TransPennine Express (TPE).

The research found that a quarter of Brits (25 per cent) have decided against a holiday abroad because of increased costs.

More than a third (35 per cent) of those surveyed by TPE said the price of flights to popular destinations have become too expensive and one in five (20 per cent) said it’s the first time they have struggled to afford a holiday overseas.

Brits who have given up on a holiday abroad are instead opting for a UK break. More than two thirds (69 per cent) are going on a UK holiday this summer and a further 16 per cent are considering taking one.

TransPennine Express has revealed the top UK holiday destinations for Brits, with York second on the list

The top destination for UK holidays, according to the rail operator’s research, will be the Lake District, with 38 per cent of Brits heading there in the next month, followed closely by York (19 per cent) and Edinburgh (19 per cent).

Kathryn O'Brien, customer experience and transformation director at TPE, said: “We’ve all felt the pinch this year and the rising costs of flights abroad has meant that some Brits can’t go on a foreign holiday.

“It means we will see the return of the much-loved UK holiday.”

Now we want to know what you think. Will you be heading abroad for a holiday this year as you still think it’s worth the price?

Or will you be opting for a staycation as you feel a UK break offers the best value for money?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments below.

