Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

Paul Morrison uses the fishermen on North Beach to good effect for this photograph.

This snowscape image looking towards Bridlington from the north side cliffs was taken by Gary Sollitt.

John Simmons frames a foreboding sky above Bridlington from the north side.

Shirley Davy focuses on a squirrel with this shot.

Carol Jackson took this image of Sewerby Park.

This superb scene was captured by Alan Flynn.

Paul Morrison sent in this classic harbour image.

This serene photograph of the boats in Bridlington Harbour was taken by Aled Jones.