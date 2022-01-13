Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

Carol Jackson snapped this great photograph of Bridlington Harbour at dusk.

Gary Sollitt took this photograph from Beacon Hill looking towards Bridlington.

John Hemsworth uses the wind turbines to good effect for this wonderful atmospheric image.

Jane Meredith framed this scene during a walk in Bridlington.

Shelagh E Wallace sent in this image of Bempton Church.

Alan Flynn captures the cliffs at Thornwick Bay in the winter’s sun.

Michael Hunt sent in this beautiful robin photograph.

Paul Morrison focuses on the scenic North Beach to create this superb image.