Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

John Shentall captures the crashing waves at Flamborough’s North Landing.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This photograph looking along the cliff top near Limekiln Lane towards Bridlington was taken by John Simmons.

Alan Flynn captures a magnificent sunrise while walking in Sewerby.

This HM Coastguard helicopter picture was snapped by John Harrison.

Aled Jones uses a fishing boat’s light to good effect in this image.

Carol Jackson took this photograph of Filey Bay.

Paul Morrison focuses on Quay Road early in the morning.

Paul Morrison sent in this photo of Bridlington’s harbour wall during a gloomy winter’s day.