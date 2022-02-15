Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

Aled Jones sent in this excellent sunset over Bridlington’s harbour.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Aled Jones took this photograph of the cricket ground at Sewerby on a sunny winter’s day.

Brigid Hutchinson frames Bridlington’s Lifeboat Station in the sun.

Carol Jackson snapped this photograph of the beach at Filey.

Paul Morrison’s harbour shot features a mill-pond like water scene.

Paul Morrison focuses on the breakers with wind turbines in the distance.

Alan Flynn captures a wave crashing against the cliffs at Flamborough.

This image, showing the south beach area looking towards Bridlington, was sent in by David Jenkinson.