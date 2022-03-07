Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

This wonderful sunset landscape image of Bridlington harbour was sent in by Carol Jackson.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

The yellow-tinged cliffs and white waves are the focus of this photo taken by Gary Sollitt.

Alan Flynn captures the majesty of the cliffs at Flamborough.

Shelagh E Wallace snapped this classic harbour scene, complete with a gull.

This photo of the Flamborough Lighthouse was framed by Alan Flynn.

Paul Morrison took this image of Neptune Street in Bridlington.

This robin in song was captured by Aled Jones.

Aled Jones captures the winter sun lighting up Bridlington’s seafront funfair rides.