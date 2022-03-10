Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

Carol Jackson sent in this classic seafront scene including the fun fair on the north side.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Aled Jones captures a regular winter scene in Bridlington, complete with gulls and choppy waves along the harbour wall.

This sweep of coastline looking towards Bridlington from Sewerby Cliffs was captured by Gary Sollitt.

The beach at Danes Dyke is framed by Shelagh E Wallace.

Aled Jones focuses on the Gansey Girl to snap this detailed picture.

These white waves at Skipsea where snapped by Brigid Hutchinson.

Paul Morrison showcases Bridlington's north beach in all its glory.

This excellent landscape image of Flamborough Head was sent in by Alan Flynn.