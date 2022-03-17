Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your super snaps?

This beautiful photograph showing the water amongst the rocks on Bridlington’s north side was sent in by Aled Jones.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Alan Flynn focuses on Sewerby Hall’s Clock Tower Cafe through the trees for this image.

This landscape image of Sewerby Hall was sent in by Aled Jones.

Shelagh E Wallace snapped this scene at Danes Dyke.

A blooming great photograph by Alan Flynn at Sewerby.

This RYYC headquarters image was captured by Brigid Hutchinson.

Flamborough’s Chalk Tower is framed by Shelagh E Wallace.

Carol Jackson framed this wonderful Bridlington Harbour image with the sun shimmering on the water.