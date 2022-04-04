Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your super snaps?

This great beachscape image taken at Danes Dyke was sent in by David Jenkinson.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Alan Flynn framed this great cliffs scene during an overcast day.

Stephen Howard snapped this wonderful photograph of the Flamborough Lighthouse.

This scene was snapped by Shelagh E Wallace.

Stephen Howard, a regular visitor to this area, took this cliff-top image.

These striped crocuses were framed by Aled Jones.

This patch of crocuses sent in by Alan Flynn.

Aled Jones focuses on Bridlington’s North Beach area on a bright spring day.