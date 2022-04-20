Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your super snaps?

This photograph by Aled Jones features Bridlington harbour’s north pier on a beautiful spring day.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected]eepress.co.uk to be considered for the weekly feature.

John Hemsworth captures a classic view of Bridlington from the north side on a grey day with the wind turbines in the background.

John Simmons frames Albie the albatross as the lonesome bird gathers with some gannets on the white cliffs near Bempton.

Shelagh E Wallace focuses on the Bridlington RNLI team for this photo.

Carol Jackson snapped this great Robin Hood’s Bay image.

Alan Flynn uses the Sewerby bowls pavilion to good effect for this picture.

John Simmons snaps a barn owl taking a rest from hunting.

Tony Freeman, a visitor from Scarborough, frames ‘a drinking dinosaur’ with this wonderful photograph.