Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your super snaps?

Each week the Bridlington Free Press showcases the fantastic photographic talent of its readers.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 12:30 pm
Aled Jones frames this superb image of the pirate boat’s reflection in Bridlington harbour.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Carol Jackson captures the magnificent cliffs at Flamborough.
This photo of two puffins outside their burrow was sent in by John Simmons.
This Limekiln Lane-based photo was snapped by John Simmons.
Alan Flynn sent in this image of Sewerby Hall’s Clock Tower Cafe.
Carol Jackson frames a gull using Scarborough harbour as the backdrop.
Shelagh E Wallace snapped this image at RSPB Bempton Cliffs.
This inquisitive gannet was the focus of this photograph by Brigid Hutchinson.
This image of sheep grazing near Hunmanby was taken by Aled Jones.
