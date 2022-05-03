Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your super snaps?

Aled Jones frames the Yorkshire Belle moored in the harbour for this great image.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aled Jones frames the seafront lights on Bridlington’s south side.

This Bridlington harbour shot was captured by Carol Jackson.

Peter Wilson sent in this image of the gannet colony at Bempton.

This North Landing image was sent in by Shelagh E Wallace.

Shelagh E Wallace took this image of gannets at Bempton Cliffs.

Aled Jones uses St Johns Burlington church to good effect.

Jane Meredith focuses on Bridlington Priory for this excellent photograph.