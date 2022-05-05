Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your super snaps?

Mike Milner, Bridlington RNLI’s press officer, took this outstanding image of the two town lifeboats in action.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Marion Burne sent in this atmospheric beach photograph in the spring sunshine.

This photograph of the Bridlington RNLI crew at sea was sent in by Aled Jones.

Shelagh E Wallace sent in this image, snapped at the north beach area.

Sally Patchett, a visitor from New Zealand, uses the groyns to good effect.

Regular contributor Aled Jones frames a boat in Bridlington harbour.

Carol Jackson spotted this sand turtle sculpture at Fraisthorpe.

Jane Meredith focuses on Bridlington’s Town Hall and the blossom on the trees for this picture.