Letter: We should address any and all barriers to people being able to cycle more around Whitby

I agree wholeheartedly with Andy Jefferson of Whitby Community Network that Whitby’s cycling infrastructure is inadequate.

By Letter writer
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:05 am
Tour of Britain stage 4 cycling race in Whitby - but there are calls to improve the town's cycling infrastructure
I cycle to work, the shops and for leisure and love being on two wheels, but roads are busy and dangerous.

They are fundamentally designed for cars, vans and lorries.

As a GP, I understand what huge health benefits there are to be had from ‘Active Transport’ (cycling and walking) and we should be looking at addressing any and all barriers to more people being able to walk and cycle more.

More walking and cycling means fewer cars, less pollution, reduced carbon emissions, less noise and a more pleasant environment for all of us.

And the more people who feel able to walk and/or cycle more; the more people will feel able to walk and/or cycle.

A virtuous cycle (excuse the pun!)

In 2020, less than 2% of traffic mileage in Britain was from cyclists.

Contrast this with the Netherlands, where 27% of all journeys are by bike.

We can and should do better!

Dr Margaret Jackson

Esk Terrace, Whitby

