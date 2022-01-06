‘Help local people buy local homes’ (Whitby Gazette, Dec 30), Cllr Phil Trumper has raised serious points regarding the unaffordable housing crisis that residents have been flagging up for years, as they have witnessed the spectacle of residential housing stock being converted into holiday lets in their communities.

During the last two years, we have seen a huge increase, with houses in ‘the railway’ area, for example, being sold at overinflated prices to cash buyers before a For Sale sign goes up.

The impact on our town is huge and wide ranging:

The Broomfield Farm housing site in Whitby which is being developed for housing, with a request sent to the developers for a primary residence scheme.

* young people and families are being forced out of the town due to exorbitant house prices. In a low pay tourist driven economy, how can people afford to live and work in Whitby?

* the impact of ‘party houses’ in residential communities has a detrimental impact on residents due to anti-social behaviour, parking and littering.

* the additional strain put on council services, for example refuse collection and street cleaning, when holiday homes put nothing in the coffers.

* the demise of communities in and around the town centre. How long before Whitby becomes a ghost town?

* our infrastructure cannot cope with the level of over-tourism seen of late.

I hope Cllr Trumper can implement the primary residence scheme as soon as possible, it is long overdue.

Heather Relf