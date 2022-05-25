Outstanding Bridlington snaps – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

Thomas Fynn, of TCF Photography, managed to capture a spitfire flying above Bridlington.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regular contributor Aled Jones snapped this photo of a yacht in Bridlington Bay.

This landscape photograph showing the majestic coastline from Flamborough was captured by Gary Sollitt.

Michael Hunt took this photo of the patterns in the sand.

Josh Martin uses this seaweed-draped pipe to good effect in this image.

Sheree Kershaw took this harbour photo from an unusual perspective.

Alan Flynn sent in this Bridlington Kite Festival scene.

John Shentall frames a beautiful puffin on the cliffs, one of many that arrive back to this area to breed each year.