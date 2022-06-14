Outstanding Bridlington snaps – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

This great photograph, taken by Aled Jones, shows two vessels in Bridlington Bay on a beautiful day.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Gary Sollitt focuses on the sun’s ray glimmering on the waves for this excellent photograph.

Alan Flynn captures a flock of seagulls of the sea with Bridlington in the background.

Shelagh E Wallace sent in this image framed at Danes Dyke.

This Old Town parade photo was captured by Brigid Hutchinson.

One of Bridlington’s land trains is captured by Shelagh E Wallace.

Jane Meredith took this blooming great image of the Town Hall area.

Aled Jones showcases the majesty of Bridlington Priory with this lovely snapshot.