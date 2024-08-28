Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More of our readers have been sharing their views on North Yorkshire Council’s decision to ban motorhomes from parking overnight at certain locations in Scarborough, Whitby and Cayton as part of a trial scheme which is set to come into effect next month.

An experimental ban on the overnight parking of motorhomes from Sandsend to Raithwaite, Royal Albert Drive in Scarborough and Osgodby Hill and Filey Road in Cayton Bay will be in force between 11pm and 7am for the next 18 months, starting in September.

Following an initial six-month consultation period the plan could be tweaked, made permanent, or even scrapped.

Coun Keane Duncan, the executive member for highways, said: “We are not anti-campervan but there are issues that we need to address and I know that local councillors of all political parties up and down the coast are supporting what we’re doing.”

Royal Albert Drive, Scarborough

It comes as the council said the number of motorhomes using the specified streets had reached an “unacceptable level” and followed increasing complaints from members of the public.

The trial ban has divided opinion among Scarborough News readers, with some who oppose it saying it will harm the local economy by deterring visitors, while others in favour of it say it will improve the parking situation.

Paul S said: “It’s a shame as we spend quite a lot in Scarborough and Filey and will go elsewhere.

“I think it’s short sighted of the council as they can capitalise on this.

“Charge more and ban camping behaviour. This works in France and Germany. They recognise it’s good for the local economy.

“It would need policing though as a minority do spoil it - maybe a licence to park.

“We have taken bags of rubbish away on a number of occasions.”

Gareth A said: “It is a great pity the council is taking this action. Motorhome owners are willing to pay parking fees and leave their spot clean and tidy.”

John I said: “It is very difficult parking a motorhome anywhere on this coast now.

“I suppose as a motorhome owner I need to holiday abroad more. Grey and black waste drop off points are readily available.

“Last year the lowest amount I paid for a night was 6 euros and the highest was 11 euros. The camp site fees in Scarborough are significantly higher than this.”

Jules B said: “Our road used to be full of camper vans until someone removed the ‘no camper vans’ sign on Esplanade Crescent.

“Putting bans on certain areas will just move them back to the closest roads like ours.”

Troy H said: “This is totally wrong. Whatever happened to being free?

“This will have a negative effect on local business, as most that camp drink in local pubs and bars, it’s like a little community down there, and you meet some really nice people. Some are elderly and it's a good social for them.”

Rudy’s G said: “Oh well, that'll just mean Whitby's western beachside promenade from ravine to chalets will be even more crammed with them than it already is. Enjoy your peaceful panoramic seaside strolls everyone.”

Jane M said: “Brilliant news - there are great caravan parks to be used and help those in business - and stop our beautiful resort being used and abused as a free park.”

Karen C said: “NYC could have been more proactive and introduced a charge for overnight parking in some of these areas, which could have better managed the situation and brought some income in for the council.

“But I agree it was getting out of control with caravans at Cayton Bay and people clearly staying for weeks and months on end.”

John H said: “I hope that includes the Esplanade in Scarborough as well. Some days it is impossible to park to get a quick walk around the Italian gardens.”

D P said: “Hopefully they will extend the areas of the ban after the trial. There are plenty of holiday parks to camp in which still have nice views.”