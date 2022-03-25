Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring a Dip for Heroes event, Headlands and Our Lady and St Peter’s Schools – and many more from 2014 and 2015

This excellent group photograph features the Bridlington Dip for Heroes event held on Boxing Day in 2014. Do you recognise any of the people ready to brave the waves in the picture? (nbfp-msh1452x035)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Local children take part in Headlands School’s urban funk music and dance workshop in 2015. (pa1507-17k)

Here’s another photo from Headlands School’s urban funk music and dance workshop in 2015 showing the making of a music video. (pa1507-17d)

The Motor Neurone Disease Association support group hosts a fundraising coffee morning at the Bridlington Medical Centre. (nbfp-msh1505x492)

This photograph, taken by Paul Atkinson, shows the official re-opening of Sewerby Hall following a major restoration project. (PA1432-16r)

Residents taking part in the Bridlington Dip for Heroes head towards the water on Boxing Day in 2014. (nbfp-msh1452x080)

Participants gave a big thumbs up for the Bridlington Dip for Heroes event in 2014. (nbfp-msh1452x094)

This image shows the launch of the first holiday guide for the whole of the Yorkshire Coast at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. (pa1503-1b)