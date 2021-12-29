Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Bempton, Burlington, Hilderthorpe and Flamborough schools – plus many more photos from 2014

Bempton School pupils pose for the photographer during a Sport Relief event in 2014 – a scrum down for charity. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? (NBFP PA1412-14a)

Eighty children from Burlington Junior School head to Lightwater Valley as part of the The Rotary Kids Out Day in 2014. (NBFP PA1424-14)

Hilderthorpe Primary School children enjoy a French breakfast to mark Tour De France in 2014. (NBFP PA1424-20f)

This photograph shows some action from Hilderthorpe School’s Sports Day back in 2014. (NBFP PA1426-12t)

Dignitaries launch the Business in Bloom competition in 2014 at Bridlington Town Council’s office. (NBFP PA1418-8)

Flamborough School pupils celebrate their efforts during the Sport Relief Mile run in 2014. (NBFP PA1412-15b)

Chef Ian McMillan, Peter Holroyd, Gerald Ewing-Nicholls, Angela Dargue and Glenda Clegg are pictured at Bempton\Buckton Village Hall. (NBFP PA1416-11b)

Alex Constable 14 (Young Poet prize) and Matthew Dobson (commended) are pictured with poets Don Patison, Sue Lozynskyj and Mark Fiddes. (NBFP PA1424-26a)