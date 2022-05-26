Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Headlands and Bay Primary schools, Bridlington Cycling Club, the Old Town Festival, and many more photos

Money raised from Headlands School’s sponsored Tour de Bridlington bike ride raised £4,290.24 in 2015. The fund was split between three local groups: Bridlington Skate Park, The Club for Young People, and the Brid Gymnastics Club. (pa1524-7)

Students line up for the photographer during a presentation evening involving peer mentoring at Headlands School in 2015. (pa1527-6)

Audrey’s Fish and Chips staff hand over a cheque for £470 to Cancer Research from the sale of pink fish and chips in 2015. (pa1527-5)

A morris dancing group, complete with garlands, is pictured at Bridlington Old Town Festival parade in 2015. (pa1526-26k)

Town crier David Hinde leads the parade down High Street during the Bridlington Old Town Festival in 2015. (pa1526-26f)

This photograph was taken by Paul Atkinson at RSPB Bempton Cliffs’ official opening of the new facility back in 2015. (pa1526-14i)

Children at Bay Primary School in Bridlington take part in the assault course during sports day activities in 2015. (pa1526-9l)

Members of Bridlington Cycling Club hand over a cheque for £700 to the Macmillan Wolds Unit at Bridlington Hospital. (PA0438-30)