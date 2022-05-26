Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Headlands and Bay Primary schools, Bridlington Cycling Club, the Old Town Festival, and many more photos
Here is another set of photographs from the Bridlington Free Press archives for our readers to enjoy.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:07 pm
Money raised from Headlands School’s sponsored Tour de Bridlington bike ride raised £4,290.24 in 2015. The fund was split between three local groups: Bridlington Skate Park, The Club for Young People, and the Brid Gymnastics Club. (pa1524-7)
