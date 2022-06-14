Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Headlands and Kilham schools, Flamborough Vikings FC, a popular soccer school, and many more photos from 2015

This excellent photograph, taken by Paul Atkinson, shows participants ahead of Headlands School’s Le Tour de Bridlington sponsored bike ride in 2015. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? (pa1518-18c)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters attend the popular Princess and Superhero Party at Burton Agnes Hall in 2015. (msh1530x816)

The Burton Agnes Cricket Club team line up for a photo at a Bridlington and District Evening Cricket League cup final. (ndtp-msh1528x152)

Youngsters pose for a photo at the Chris Kirkham Summer Soccer School at Bridlington Rugby Club in 2015. (pa1531-8a)

The official opening of the new Boots Opticians at the Promenades Shopping Centre in 2015. (pa1522-13)

Kilham School’s headteacher Simon England is pictured with with pupils from all year groups following a 'good' Ofsted report. (pa1518-2b)

Setting off during Headlands School’s Le Tour de Bridlington sponsored bike ride in 2015. (pa1518-18h)

Flamborough Vikings U9 football team are pictured at Driffield FC’s Junior Football Festival in 2015. (ndtp-msh1523z084)