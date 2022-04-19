Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring productions at the Spotlight Theatre over the years

Spotlight Theatre’s dress rehearsal for the Bugsy Malone production in 2013. Pictured are Maicy Coope, 9, Izzy Fanshaw, 12, Chloe Gregory, 12, Sabastian Carvill-Belt, 13, Lucy Porter, 12, and Arabella Carvill-Belt, 12. Photo by Paul Atkinson (NBFP PA1310-24h)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

The cast of Spotlight Theatre’s Christmas in a Barn pose for the photographer in 2013. (NBFP PA1349-5a)

Spotlight Theatre’s Summer Season production ‘Songs from the Shows’ cast during a dress rehearsal in 2013. (NBFP PA1328-6)

Spotlight Theatre’s dress rehearsal for the King and I production. Pictured are some of the show’s cast in 2014. (NBFP PA1418-2d)

A dress rehearsal photo call for the popular venue’s Tomb with a View production in 2013. (NBFP PA1321-21c)

Spotlight Theatre’s dress rehearsal for the White Christmas show in 2017. Do you recognise any of the people in the photo? (pa1748-4d)

Moria Ketteringham, Avril Prchlik, Pauline Pope, Pauline Woodcock and Judith Downing at a Macmillan Coffee Morning event in 2015. (pa1539-28)

The cast of Spotlight Theatre’s production of Oklahoma in 2013. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? (NBFP PA1316-8j)