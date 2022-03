A large group of local youngsters attend a Have a Go Cricket event at the Sewerby CC ground. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph which was taken in 2005 (we think). Photo by Paul Atkinson (PA0532-9a)

Jean St Quinton, Norma Webster, Margaret Walton, Pat Webb, Val Jewitt, Jean Scrowston and Ingrid Simpson at the Sewerby Hall Flower Show. (MB0508-101)

This photograph, taken by Roger Pattison, shows the Prince of Wales during a visit to Bridlington. (Brid Royal NBFR ROG250718)

A group photo during the Katie Walker Cancer Trust black tie event at Bridlington Spa. (KatieWalker08-0375)

Looking smart at the Katie Walker Cancer Trust Spa event held in conjunction with the Teenage Cancer Trust. (KatieWalker08-0240)

This photograph shows England and Yorkshire cricket legend Fred Truman visiting the Bridlington area in 1988. But where was the photo taken?

Bread and milk is delivered to residents during the flooding around Burton Fleming and surrounding Area in 2012. (PA1252-3y)

Young supporters from Martongate School prepare to watch an England Under 21 game in 2003. (PA0323-5)