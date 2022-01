This excellent photograph features the WW1 100 Years Anniversary Commemoration Service and wreath laying at Bridlington Priory back in 2014. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture. (nbfp-msh1430x829)

Helen Hughes (Priory church warden), Dianne Davison, manager of Old Town Gallery, artist Matt French and Macmillan’s Chloe Dyble. (nbfp-msh1435x284)

Jenifer Willey, Audrey Heywood, Shiela Widdup and Margaret Battersby at Flamborough RNLI’s fun day in 2014. (nbfp-msh1434y676)

Helen Gilson, Darren Pollard, Trevor Cunningham, Liz Major, Chris Tweeddale and Laura Hanson serve up treats at the fun day. (nbfp-msh1434y601)

People take part in the Chuckie Egg Chuck Challenge during the Flamborough RNLI fun day at South Landing in 2014. (nbfp-msh1434y613)

Christine Garland, Jeanette Cawkwell and Joyce Anslow are pictured in front of the Burton Agnes Church WW1 Centenary display. (ndtp-msh1431x492)

Principal members of the Bridlington Spa Pantomime Sleeping Beauty pose for a photograph in 2014. (nbfp-msh1435x106)

Bridlington Free Press reporter Hannah Worrell takes the ice bucket challenge in 2014 with the help of her colleagues. (nbfp-msh1434y501)