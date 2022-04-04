Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring the Hinge Centre charity dinner, Dad’s Army filming and Flamborough and Hilderthorpe schools in 2014
By The Newsroom
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:05 pm
This photograph, taken by Paul Atkinson in 2014, shows actress Catherine Zeta-Jones at Flamborough’s North Landing during the filming of the Dad’s Army movie which also starred Toby Jones, Bill Nighy, Michael Gambon and Tom Courtenay. (NBFP PA1444-14f)
Here is another set of photographs from the Bridlington Free Press archives for our readers to enjoy.
Five ladies pose for the photographer during the Hinge Centre charity dinner at Bridlington Spa in 2014. (2014HingeCentre-0035-2) Photo: Paul Atkinson
A group shot during the Hinge Centre charity dinner at the Bridlington Spa in 2014. (2014HingeCentre-0149)
Another fantastic group photograph from the Hinge Centre Charity Dinner at the Bridlington Spa in 2014. (2014HingeCentre-0211)
This image at Flamborough Pre School shows Helen Gilson with some of the venue’s children in 2014. (NBFP PA1446-4)
Catherine Zeta-Jones in action and in the water along with a camera crew at Flamborough’s North Landing. (NBFP PA1444-14n)
This photograph illustrates how many people were involved in the filming of Dad’s Army while on location. (NBFP PA1444-15n)
This photograph shows Hilderthorpe School children during their nativity play rehearsal in 2014. (NBFP PA1450-12a)
Flamborough School pupils enjoy a Christmas Bike Breakfast with best decorated bike and best outfit competitions. (NBFP PA1450-6a)